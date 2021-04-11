Zacks: Brokerages Expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $419.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to announce sales of $419.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $409.20 million and the highest is $429.18 million. WillScot Mobile Mini reported sales of $255.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 125,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

WSC opened at $29.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average is $23.12.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

