Zacks: Brokerages Expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to Post $1.10 EPS

Equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.12. SS&C Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SS&C Technologies.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $170,354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,160,000 after purchasing an additional 996,347 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,867,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,879,000 after purchasing an additional 564,698 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,910,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,229,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,732,000 after acquiring an additional 408,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $72.43 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $47.56 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.