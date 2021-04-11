Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will announce ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the highest is ($0.49). Inspire Medical Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($1.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The business had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

Inspire Medical Systems stock traded up $7.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.45. The stock had a trading volume of 167,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.67. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $252.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -94.16 and a beta of 1.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.