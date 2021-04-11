Zacks: Brokerages Expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Freshpet posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist raised their price objective on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,092,563.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Freshpet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

FRPT stock opened at $168.28 on Thursday. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $173.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.19. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,529.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

