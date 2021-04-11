Zacks: Brokerages Expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to announce sales of $12.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.70 billion and the lowest is $12.37 billion. Charter Communications posted sales of $11.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year sales of $50.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.16 billion to $51.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $53.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.12 billion to $54.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $742.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $687.13.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 9.6% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Charter Communications by 28.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 755,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $614.24. 1,040,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,160. The company’s 50-day moving average is $620.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $630.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $462.16 and a 52-week high of $681.71. The firm has a market cap of $119.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

