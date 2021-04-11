Zacks: Brokerages Expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Will Announce Earnings of $4.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will report earnings per share of $4.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.29. Affiliated Managers Group posted earnings per share of $3.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year earnings of $16.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.13 to $16.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $17.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.03 to $18.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Affiliated Managers Group.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMG. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

NYSE:AMG traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $155.63. The stock had a trading volume of 209,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,602. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.75. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $56.80 and a 52-week high of $156.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.