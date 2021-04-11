Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Equities analysts expect that USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for USA Truck’s earnings. USA Truck reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 161.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Truck will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover USA Truck.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. USA Truck had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.40 million.

USAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

NASDAQ USAK traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.12. 167,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,124. USA Truck has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.29 million, a PE ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in USA Truck during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in USA Truck during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in USA Truck during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in USA Truck during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in USA Truck by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

