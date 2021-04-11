Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.66 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RXT shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.90.

NASDAQ RXT opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

In other news, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 56,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $1,248,627.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,997 shares in the company, valued at $817,633.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,148.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

