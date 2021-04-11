Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pulmatrix’s earnings. Pulmatrix posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmatrix will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pulmatrix.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 166.00% and a negative return on equity of 147.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

Shares of PULM traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.29. 455,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,948. The company has a market capitalization of $72.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.66. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $3.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,572,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 578,573 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pulmatrix by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,698 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pulmatrix by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulmatrix (PULM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.