Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to report $1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $1.15. Lincoln Electric posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.18. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LECO shares. Barclays increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of LECO opened at $122.14 on Friday. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $68.12 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,862,000 after purchasing an additional 727,921 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,998,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,602,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,693,000 after acquiring an additional 72,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

