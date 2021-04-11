Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $138.67 Million

Equities analysts expect Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) to post sales of $138.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $137.63 million to $139.70 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group reported sales of $146.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $580.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $577.70 million to $582.49 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $610.30 million, with estimates ranging from $607.90 million to $612.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.30 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FRGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 29,539 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,243,000 after purchasing an additional 123,375 shares during the last quarter.

Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $18.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.63 million, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.16.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

