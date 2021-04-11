Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Brokerages expect that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the highest is $1.02 billion. ASGN reported sales of $990.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year sales of $4.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ASGN.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.16. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASGN shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ASGN from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASGN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of ASGN stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.73. The stock had a trading volume of 226,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,191. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.05. ASGN has a 52-week low of $34.97 and a 52-week high of $105.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In related news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $930,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,334.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $97,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,621.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASGN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 10,687 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of ASGN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASGN (ASGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.