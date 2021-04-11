Zacks: Analysts Expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.41. Tempur Sealy International reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPX. Loop Capital lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,170.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $1,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 943,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,823,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,448 shares of company stock worth $7,949,352. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 395.2% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 61,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 49,446 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,793 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 299.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 187,537 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 347,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 259,597 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 281.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $38.93. 2,042,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,058. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

