Zacks: Analysts Expect Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) to Post $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) to post earnings per share of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pampa Energía’s earnings. Pampa Energía reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 466.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pampa Energía will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.23) to $4.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to $4.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pampa Energía.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.18 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.40%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Pampa Energía from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAM. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 222,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,667,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 560,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 64,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

PAM opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Pampa Energía has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.47.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

