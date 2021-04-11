Zacks: Analysts Expect Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.93) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings. Larimar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.81) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Larimar Therapeutics.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.19).

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRMR. JMP Securities began coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 23.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 50.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRMR opened at $14.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.80. Larimar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.65.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

