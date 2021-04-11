Zacks: Analysts Expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.04. Everi reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

In other Everi news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $630,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,830.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $78,352.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,834 shares of company stock valued at $974,702 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Everi by 6,631.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 321,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 3.08. Everi has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

