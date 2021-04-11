Zacks: Analysts Expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.52 Billion

Equities analysts expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to announce $4.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.58 billion. Eaton posted sales of $4.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year sales of $17.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.27 billion to $18.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.48 billion to $19.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.89.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,045,205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 624.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,754,000 after purchasing an additional 780,239 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 489,453 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eaton by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,233,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 338.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,943,000 after purchasing an additional 307,960 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ETN opened at $140.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $143.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

