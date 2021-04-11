Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) to report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Profound Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PROF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Profound Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in Profound Medical by 1,725.4% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 839,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 793,700 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Profound Medical during the third quarter worth about $12,260,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC raised its position in Profound Medical by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 341,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 144,843 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Profound Medical by 2,910.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 301,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 291,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in Profound Medical by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 182,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PROF opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.41. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $415.95 million, a PE ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.45.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

