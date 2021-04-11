Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Million

Brokerages predict that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will report $1.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $920,000.00 to $2.00 million. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $790,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year sales of $17.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.01 million to $34.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $43.33 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $63.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.17). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a negative net margin of 1,682.55%.

NBRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBRV. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 311,927 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.91. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

