Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Will Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.49. Chemung Financial posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.21 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director David M. Buicko purchased 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $30,138.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,837.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chemung Financial by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Chemung Financial by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in Chemung Financial by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 19,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. 35.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHMG opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $205.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

