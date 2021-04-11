Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to Announce $6.67 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will report $6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.83 and the lowest is $6.11. Anthem posted earnings of $6.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year earnings of $24.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.53 to $24.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $28.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.99 to $29.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.81.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $8.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $361.01. 833,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Anthem has a one year low of $237.65 and a one year high of $379.13. The company has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $336.65 and a 200 day moving average of $312.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 23.25%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $866,682,000. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at about $472,366,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,237,000 after purchasing an additional 541,603 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,490,000 after buying an additional 381,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $99,698,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

