Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to Post $1.85 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to report earnings per share of $1.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. Alexandria Real Estate Equities reported earnings of $1.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full-year earnings of $7.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $8.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

ARE stock opened at $168.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.15 and its 200-day moving average is $165.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $136.52 and a 1 year high of $179.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 62.64%.

In related news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $3,407,004. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. CX Institutional increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 27,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

