yOUcash Price Tops $0.0452 on Exchanges (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $81.09 million and approximately $12,672.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yOUcash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0452 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, yOUcash has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00056744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00020371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00085100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.27 or 0.00612452 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00043968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00033615 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash (YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,493,186 coins. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

