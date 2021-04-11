YOU COIN Trading Down 10.5% This Week (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $7.65 million and $976,861.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00053730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020348 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.47 or 0.00615081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00081059 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00032038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00037018 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

