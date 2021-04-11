Yield Protocol Market Cap Hits $8.84 Million (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000435 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Yield Protocol has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.84 million and $1.68 million worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Yield Protocol

YIELD is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

