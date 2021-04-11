Xensor Trading 13.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XSR)

Xensor (CURRENCY:XSR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Xensor coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Xensor has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Xensor has a total market capitalization of $15.66 million and $171,424.00 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00053038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00081305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.98 or 0.00609798 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00032346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00037438 BTC.

Xensor Coin Profile

Xensor (CRYPTO:XSR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,640,661,096 coins. The official message board for Xensor is medium.com/@xensor.iot . Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here . Xensor’s official website is xensor.cc/index_en.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services. “

