WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, March 8th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a neutral rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $50.68 on Thursday. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.36.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $169.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.83%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $2,110,471.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,811.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $161,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $4,746,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,959,000 after acquiring an additional 252,047 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 26,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

