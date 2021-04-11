Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Reaches One Day Volume of $2,011.00 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for $5.54 or 0.00009187 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $363,159.87 and $2,011.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00068390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.50 or 0.00291303 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.72 or 0.00736485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,120.22 or 0.99787584 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00019443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.57 or 0.00756150 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.