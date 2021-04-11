Wolfe Research Lowers General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) to Underperform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GD. Cowen lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Dynamics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.06.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $183.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.83. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $121.67 and a 1-year high of $186.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

