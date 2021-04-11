Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MRWSY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of MRWSY stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

