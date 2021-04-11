Whiteheart (WHITE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.18 Million

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for about $2,544.54 or 0.04277106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $22.62 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Whiteheart has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00067734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.47 or 0.00294945 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $435.85 or 0.00732610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,437.21 or 0.99907656 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00019248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $466.78 or 0.00784609 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

