Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) PT Raised to $261.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $258.00 to $261.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.29.

NYSE WHR opened at $236.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.47. Whirlpool has a one year low of $93.81 and a one year high of $237.23.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In related news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,630,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,654 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

