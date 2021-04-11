Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$72.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPM. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) to C$71.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a report on Friday, March 12th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 114,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.34, for a total transaction of C$5,664,404.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,971,008.93. Also, Director John Brough sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.80, for a total transaction of C$215,094.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,015 shares of company stock worth $6,586,592.

WPM remained flat at $C$52.64 during trading on Tuesday. 2,331,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,293. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of C$43.64 and a 52-week high of C$76.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.68 billion and a PE ratio of 46.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

