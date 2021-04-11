Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Welltower by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Welltower by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

WELL stock opened at $75.11 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $76.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.59 and a 200-day moving average of $63.76.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

