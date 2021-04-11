Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 55.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXB opened at $132.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.23. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a 12-month low of $117.35 and a 12-month high of $136.88.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

