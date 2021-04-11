Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $728,000 Stock Holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAYN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,885,000 after acquiring an additional 78,508 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 706,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 25,142 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the fourth quarter worth $3,978,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 25.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 88,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $72.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.04%.
About Haynes International
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.
