Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) by 8,047.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,603 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cardiff Oncology were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 6,163.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 341,926 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,711,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 171,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 111,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $637,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRDF. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardiff Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $9.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.80. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardiff Oncology news, Director John P. Brancaccio bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $32,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,247. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney S. Markin bought 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,928.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $74,107.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,325 shares of company stock valued at $128,209 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

