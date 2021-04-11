Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 38,773 Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,773 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.15% of ZIOPHARM Oncology worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,436,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after buying an additional 1,377,139 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 503,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZIOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.42.

NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $3.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $5.95.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

