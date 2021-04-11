WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $353.00 to $295.00. The stock had previously closed at $309.52, but opened at $286.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. WD-40 shares last traded at $273.00, with a volume of 1,940 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $178,083.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

About WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

