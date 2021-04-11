Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (WAYN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on April 28th

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Wayne Savings Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

WAYN stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.39.

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.19 million for the quarter. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 12.89%.

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

