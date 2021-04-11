Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,046 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $33,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of WM stock opened at $134.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.13 and a fifty-two week high of $134.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.14. The firm has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

