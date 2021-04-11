Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Hits New 12-Month High at $143.82

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$143.82 and last traded at C$143.41, with a volume of 148232 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$142.66.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$113.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.95, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$130.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$132.24.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.75 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.7775363 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 97.69%.

Waste Connections Company Profile (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

