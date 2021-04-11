Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Gap Down to $17.18

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.18, but opened at $16.71. Warrior Met Coal shares last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 5,851 shares traded.

HCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $865.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.30). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $212.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,165,000 after purchasing an additional 192,694 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth about $11,046,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $2,632,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

