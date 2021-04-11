Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 832 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 293,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 159.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 30,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $112,000.

Shares of IVE opened at $144.02 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $98.27 and a twelve month high of $144.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.46.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

