Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 152 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 978.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 98,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after purchasing an additional 89,319 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 263.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $137.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $148.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.21.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

