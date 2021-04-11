Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BYND. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth about $478,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 18,523 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,011,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.63.

BYND opened at $130.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -289.71 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.23 and a 52 week high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total transaction of $2,190,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,164,835.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $690,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,570 shares of company stock worth $5,892,947 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

