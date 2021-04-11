Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $235,000 Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,086,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

BMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $357,049.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,653.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $205,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,545.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,979 shares of company stock worth $1,476,039. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMI opened at $95.36 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.09 and a 12-month high of $111.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.20 and its 200 day moving average is $89.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $112.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.