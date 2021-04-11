Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $222,000 Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in AutoZone by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,383.04.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,438.50 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $906.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1,446.24. The company has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,293.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,203.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total transaction of $842,756.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,347 shares of company stock valued at $35,962,493. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

