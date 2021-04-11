Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $159,000 Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SLM by 355.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227,408 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in SLM by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,191,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537,551 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SLM by 378.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,863,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638,001 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter worth $54,553,000. Finally, Impactive Capital LP lifted its position in SLM by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,488 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $19.09 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

SLM announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other SLM news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

