Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.60, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.32. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

